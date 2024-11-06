After co-chairing the meeting, Minister Hackett said it was very constructive, with good engagement from all members. \ Donal O'Leary

Senator Pippa Hackett has committed that the process to become an approved seasonal employer for horticulture will be established soon.

The Minister of State for land use and biodiversity with special responsibility for horticulture had co-chaired a meeting of the horticulture industry forum (HIF).

Members of the forum were provided with an update on the progress of each of the key strategic actions in the national strategy for horticulture 2023-2027.

After co-chairing the meeting, Minister Hackett said it was very constructive, with good engagement from all members.

“I am happy to say following that engagement that I expect growers to see movement very shortly on the process to become an approved seasonal employer under the pilot seasonal employment permit for the horticulture sector, as well as on the establishment of an advisory group in respect of that pilot,” she said.

“Separately, growers will also be interested to know that public consultation on the roadmap of remuneration increases for employment permits will go live in the coming weeks.”

Forum

The HIF was formed in 2014 and includes representatives from the vegetable, mushroom, soft fruit, potatoes, organics and protected crops sectors.

Orla McManus of producer organisation CMP was the new co-chair for the meeting on Monday 4 November.

During the forum, members were also provided with an overview of the work of the Department’s pesticide registration and control divisions in relation to plant protection products.

"I was delighted to welcome industry consultants Dr Owen Doyle and Mr Brian Arnold who are leading key strategic action four to review horticulture course availability and suitability for a modern dynamic industry, enabling the educational platforms to attract talent that will drive the horticulture industry to realise its true potential,” added Minister Hackett.

“Their report, which is due to be published at the end of March next year, will analyse options for the skills gap that employers are facing. I encourage and welcome industry engagement on this important action.”