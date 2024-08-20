Despite the increasing numbers, the birds remain vulnerable and at risk in Ireland and other European countries. \ National Parks and Wildlife Service

A bird on the red list of conservation concern, the corncrake, has seen a 7% increase in population compared to 2023.

A survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service shows there are 15 more birds in Ireland this year, bringing numbers to over 230 calling males.

Corncrake territories have reached a 25-year record, at 233. Almost 1,500ha of land is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to help conserve the shy bird.

Their core breeding areas are in Donegal, Mayo and Galway, however, Ciaran Reaney, NPWS corncrake survey coordinator, said they are now regularly finding the bird in new locations like Kerry.

“Farmers and landowners who have not heard the bird in many years have been very receptive to working with us to protect the nesting corncrakes.

“There is still such a grá for the corncrake in Ireland that many farmers are willing to delay grass mowing in an attempt to save them and have them return."

The corncrake

Although it is a secretive farmland bird, its distinctive call is a feature in some parts of the north and west coasts, but was once widespread across the countryside.

Despite the increasing numbers, the birds remain vulnerable and at risk in Ireland and other European countries.

Since 2021, the Corncrake/Traonach LIFE Project, a five-year plan, has been working on a number of measures to prevent the decline of the corncrake.

Responding to the survey findings, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said the National Parks and Wildlife Service will ensure this work continues when the Corncrake LIFE project finishes at the end of 2025.

“I have been privileged enough to visit these areas, see the efforts being made and hear the corncrake – the impact of this project is phenomenal and transformative for both local communities and the landscape.”

Conservation

Corncrake conservation measures involve proactive planning with farmers in the breeding areas primarily on the north and west coast, as well as reactive measures where birds establish in new locations.

Some examples include creating large patches of nettles or crops for them to hide in, delaying grass mowing into mid-August to enable them to raise chicks in safety and attaching ‘flushing bars’ to mowers to scare birds out of the way.

In addition, studies have shown that mowing fields from the ‘centre–out’ rather than from the ‘outside- in’ can reduce chick mortality by up to 60%.

The Department of Agriculture is developing a ‘corncrake habitat scorecard’ to inform a results-based scheme as a way of rewarding farmers for their conservation efforts.

Dr. John Carey, who manages the Corncrake LIFE project, said: “What is clear is that the exceptional effort being made by farmers and landowners is having a positive impact and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. The key now is to keep it all going."