Patrick McKinney from Co Armagh has appeared in court charged with smuggling people into Scotland at a ferry port.

It comes after 14 Albanian nationals were discovered by officers concealed in a livestock lorry in "unsafe conditions" at Dumfries and Galloway's Loch Ryan Port.

The 23-year-old was arrested at Cairnryan on Wednesday 11 December.

He has been charged with 14 counts under section 25 of the Immigration Act and one count of culpable and reckless conduct in connection with the incident.

Britain’s department in relation to immigration and security - the Home Office - said that McKinney is being kept in custody with the investigation remaining ongoing as they continue to carry out inquiries.