Up to 50 Army personnel are to assist An Garda Síochána in searching for sheep and suckler farmer Michael ‘Mike’ Gaine, who was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday 21 March.

The focus of searches planned for the coming days will cover rough, open ground at higher altitude and gardaí have said that the experience and discipline of trained Army personnel is appropriate to assist in carrying out these searches.

Gardaí have renewed appeals to the public for information on the whereabouts of the 56-year-old, who was last seen on Thursday 20 March in Centra Kenmare shortly before 10am, where he bought phone credit.

Mr Gaine then left in his bronze-coloured RAV4 registration 152 KY 366 and the vehicle was subsequently found parked in his farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

Mr Gaine’s family have had no contact with him and both his family and An Garda Síochána remain extremely concerned for his well-being.

He has been described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, Michael was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Appeal for footage

Members of the public who assisted in previous searches for the missing person have been thanked by An Garda Síochána, which has said that is not currently requesting the assistance of the general public for further searches.

Gardaí remain keen to speak with any person who travelled on the N71 on Thursday 20 March after 9.48am, as well as individuals who may have any camera footage of the Kenmare Town-Moll’s Gap area from Thursday 20 March and Friday 21 March.

Anyone with information on Mr Gaine’s whereabouts have been asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda station.