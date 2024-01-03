Mart manager Michael O’Kane at the last sale of the year at Draperstown Mart, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Davin McAleer was given the job of holding up a selection of turkeys for auction in between the cattle lots at Pomeroy Mart. \ Houston Green
Kevin McAleer, from Kildress, along with cousins Liam and Dominic Nugent from Kildress and Toner Rafferty from Carrickmore, all Co Tyrone, at the Pomeroy mart cattle sale over Christmas. \ Houston Green
Seamus McKenna with his grandson Ben (7) from Carland, Co Tyrone, at Pomeroy cattle mart sale over Christmas. \ Houston Green
A packed ring for O’Kanes Mart, Draperstown, Co Derry, at the last sale of the year. \ Houston Green
Andrew Henderson with his father William feeding some of this year’s 50 replacement stock heifers on the family farm in Ballynahone, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Mart manager Michael O’Kane at the last sale of the year at Draperstown Mart, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Davin McAleer was given the job of holding up a selection of turkeys for auction in between the cattle lots at Pomeroy Mart. \ Houston Green
Kevin McAleer, from Kildress, along with cousins Liam and Dominic Nugent from Kildress and Toner Rafferty from Carrickmore, all Co Tyrone, at the Pomeroy mart cattle sale over Christmas. \ Houston Green
Seamus McKenna with his grandson Ben (7) from Carland, Co Tyrone, at Pomeroy cattle mart sale over Christmas. \ Houston Green
A packed ring for O’Kanes Mart, Draperstown, Co Derry, at the last sale of the year. \ Houston Green
Andrew Henderson with his father William feeding some of this year’s 50 replacement stock heifers on the family farm in Ballynahone, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
SHARING OPTIONS: