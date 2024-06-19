Lewis Dowd (10) from Saintfield, Co Down, secured first at his local show and, as a result, bagged his place at the Irish Shows Association final in August. \ Houston Green
Maggie McQuiston Bank of Ireland (right) with Elizabeth Rodgers from Dromara, Eva Montgomery from Comber and David Connolly from Ballynahinch, all Co Down, at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
Annetta Carville from Drumaness and Ellin McKee from Ballynahinch, both Co Down, on the home industries stand at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
Lawrence Stinson from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, alongside a Ferguson 65 at Dungannon Mart’s machinery sale. \ Houston Green
The weekly cattle sale at Enniskillen Mart on Thursday saw a strong day’s trading, where just over 1,100 entries went for sale. \ Houston Green
Alan Brock and daughter Emily from Garrison, Co Fermanagh, at Enniskillen Mart's Thursday cattle sale. \ Houston Green
Farmers hear about maximising soil nutrient use at the AFBI’s ‘farming for the future’ open day from soil researchers Susan Higgins and Lisa Black. \ Houston Green
Richard O’Loughlin from Vogelsang speaking to Tommy Patterson from Moira, Co Down, and Chris Quinn from Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, at the X-split slurry separator demo at Waringstown, Co Down. \ Houston Green
Lewis Dowd (10) from Saintfield, Co Down, secured first at his local show and, as a result, bagged his place at the Irish Shows Association final in August. \ Houston Green
Maggie McQuiston Bank of Ireland (right) with Elizabeth Rodgers from Dromara, Eva Montgomery from Comber and David Connolly from Ballynahinch, all Co Down, at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
Annetta Carville from Drumaness and Ellin McKee from Ballynahinch, both Co Down, on the home industries stand at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
Lawrence Stinson from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, alongside a Ferguson 65 at Dungannon Mart’s machinery sale. \ Houston Green
The weekly cattle sale at Enniskillen Mart on Thursday saw a strong day’s trading, where just over 1,100 entries went for sale. \ Houston Green
Alan Brock and daughter Emily from Garrison, Co Fermanagh, at Enniskillen Mart's Thursday cattle sale. \ Houston Green
Farmers hear about maximising soil nutrient use at the AFBI’s ‘farming for the future’ open day from soil researchers Susan Higgins and Lisa Black. \ Houston Green
Richard O’Loughlin from Vogelsang speaking to Tommy Patterson from Moira, Co Down, and Chris Quinn from Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, at the X-split slurry separator demo at Waringstown, Co Down. \ Houston Green
SHARING OPTIONS: