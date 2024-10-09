Arrabawn Co-op was fined €13,000 at Nenagh District Court last month for breaches of its Industrial Emissions Licence.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took the co-op to court over the breaches.

Arrabawn Co-op pleaded guilty to the breaches of the emissions licence at a sitting of the court on 12 September 2024.

The co-op failed to comply with a number of conditions of its licence in relation to emissions limit values for suspended solids in water in June 2023 and exceeded its limits for ammonia in July 2023.

Failures

It was also found to have failed to comply with the limits for total phosphorus to water, namely to the Clareen stream.

Arrabawn also pleaded guilty for failing to notify the EPA as soon as practicable after an incident occurred which saw key environmental monitoring equipment breakdown in June 2023.

Judge Adrian Harris convicted the co-op of the above charges and imposed fines on each charge ranging from €1,500 to €2,500 and totalling €13,000 in all.

Agency costs were also awarded.