\ Odhran Ducie

Arrabawn has increased its milk price for July by 1.9c/l, paying 43.80c/l for milk supplied last month at base solids, excluding VAT.

This includes a 0.47c/l sustainability payment and a 0.72c/l support payment, increased from 0.24c/l in June, excluding VAT.

Milk prices have been up across the board for July supplies.

Dairygold upped its milk price for July by 1.9c/l to 42.46c/l, while Tirlán increased its price by 1.67c/l to 42.3c/l, both at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, all excluding VAT.

Kerry Dairy Ireland set its July base milk price at 41.98c/l at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, which is a 1.43c/l rise, excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies’ base price for last month’s supplies is up 1.67c/l to 43.18c/l at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, both excluding VAT. This includes a 0.47c/l sustainability incentive payment.