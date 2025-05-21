Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op, which started trading earlier this year following the merger of the neighbouring Co Tipperary co-ops, has announced that Eamon O’Sullivan has been appointed as the new CEO. He is expected to take up the role in the autumn, following the retirement of long-time Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan.

O’Sullivan was previously general manager of the dairy division of Dairygold. The co-op confirmed in December last year that he was stepping down from that role “to pursue other interests”.

Arrabawn Tipperary said that O’Sullivan has a 30-year track-record of delivering benchmark results, with particular expertise in growth strategy and transformation, people leadership, change management, supply chain and sustainability.

Chair of Arrabawn Tipperary Edward Carr said: “He will bring the requisite experience and expertise to the role to carry on Conor’s great work as we transition this newly merged entity to one of Ireland’s largest and most successful dairy processing and agri foods businesses.”