Dr Patricia Scanlon, Ireland’s AI Ambassador, delivers the keynote address at the Transforming Agriculture with Artificial Intelligence conference in the Curragh.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the fourth industrial revolution and we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg on how transformative the technology will be, the Government’s AI ambassador told a conference on AI and agriculture on Wednesday.

Even after working in the area for 25 years, the rate of acceleration in AI technology “blows my mind”, Dr Patricia Scanlon told the AgTech Ireland/Irish Farmers Journalconference ‘Transforming agriculture with artificial intelligence’ at the Curragh Racecourse. Scanlon urged agribusinesses to learn about AI and how it can create efficiencies in their businesses, warning that those who dismiss the technology as a fad or a tool risk missing out on its power.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon opened the conference, sponsored by FBD and Enterprise Ireland, and pointed to the opportunity for AI to “revolutionise how we grow our food, steward our land and empower our farming communities”.

“Putting farmers at the heart of this is a really key element to ensure its widespread adoption, but [also] that the benefits are there for everybody through the supply chain,” he said.

Conference delegates heard how agri-based AI is being used to predict harvest yields, manage disease in crops, assess slaughter-ready weight and conformation. The technology is even being used to help sub-Saharan pastoral farmers move their herds in order to maximise fresh grass as climate change affects their traditional grazing patterns. Irish company Herdwatch launched its new AI-powered platform ‘Herdi’, a livestock management app tailored to individual farms.

AgTech Ireland chair Lloyd Pearson said AI is enabling farmers to convert data into decisions around everything from managing inputs to improving animal health and responding to climate change.