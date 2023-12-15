The course aims to enhance and fast-track the competencies of individuals in management positions.

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has launched a development programme which aims to enhance leadership and behaviour skills of professionals working within the Irish agri-food sector.

The ‘Future Agri-Leaders’ programme will take place over four dates in 2023 - on 30 January, 27 February, 9 April and 7 May in various locations around the country.

The course aims to enhance and fast-track the competencies of individuals in management positions who will become future leaders in the industry.

Some of the key components of the course will be performance management, constructive communication, personal development and finance and project management.

The delivery of this programme is in conjunction with University College Cork (UCC) and it has also been subsidised by Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The programme, aimed at individuals in management positions, will include three modules which will focus on:

Personal development and leadership - participants will learn how to select an appropriate leadership style, the difference between leading and managing and helping others to understand how vision and purpose relates to their work.

Finance for non-financial manager and project management - participants will engage with finance for non-financial managers in the morning, designed to enhance participants’ understanding and proficiency in financial planning and projection.

Project management - designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in managing projects effectively.

Constructive and inclusive communication - this module encompasses constructive and inclusive communication, which is tailored to enhance participants’ communication skills within diverse professional contexts.

Performance management - participants will learn how to effectively give and take feedback, apply techniques to recognise and motivate others and use a structured approach to deal with non-performance and under-performance.

Registration is currently open to current ASA members and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Should demand require it, a second session will be added.

ASA president Niamh Bambrick said: “[The] ASA has identified the need for a leadership and development course specific to the agricultural industry in order to ensure the continuous professional development of the leaders and future leaders of the agri-food sector at this critical time for our sector."