Shannon-based Halal meat plant operator Asba Meats has agreed to pay unpaid debts and costs of €16,931 to another meat firm after its owner was ordered to attend court.

At Ennis District Court, solicitor for Town and Country Meats Group Ltd Stiofan Fitzpatrick said that he met with the owner of Asba Meats Ltd before court where it was agreed that Asba Meats would pay the debt through one upfront payment, followed by a number of payments to be made weekly.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “I spoke to the debtor this morning in the lobby outside court. He has reached agreement in relation to payments and the following can be made an order of the court.

“He is to pay €2,000 today and €1,000 every Friday until the sum of €16,181 and costs of €750 have been paid," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Order

In January, Judge Alec Gabbett made the order that the owner of Asba Meats Ltd attend the February court, commenting that the court has been “led a merry dance” by the company in the past.

In December in a separate case, the Agri-Food Regulator recorded its first conviction for a breach of the unfair trading practices (UTP) regulations against Asba Meats at the same court.

The case concerned Asba Meats Ltd over the non-payment of €10,059 for cattle delivered to the slaughter plant by west of Ireland farmer Pat McGrath.

In relation to the monies owed to Town and Country Meats Group, Fitzpatrick previously told the court that his client had obtained judgement against Asba Meats.

The summons directed that Asba Meats attend after Town and Country Meats Group had obtained an order in the circuit court on 4 June 2024 and that the company recover €16,181 from Asba Meats, along with €750 in costs and expenses.

The court documentation states that Town and Country Meats Group claim that the order has not been complied with and the total now due is €16,931.

A court summons was issued last November for a representative of Asba Meats to attend under the Enforcement of Court Orders Act concerning the Town and Country Meats Group case, but no one from the company attended.

Judge Gabbett issued his own order for the attendance of Asba Meats to the February court.

Recently filed accounts show that Asba Meats Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €138,813 for 2023. Numbers employed by the business increased from 44 to 55 in 2023.

Accounts presented to the court previously showed that Asba Meats Ltd recorded revenues of €11m for 2022.