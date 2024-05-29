The Dealer would like to extend his sympathies to those who play the game of hurling and have broken a hurley in recent times.

I do, and often have before, shown empathy for forestry owners whose plantations have been affected by ash dieback disease.

The cost of a new hurl is now starting at €40 and only stopping at €60 for certain styles. A local camogie player told me she paid €80 for two 31-inch hurleys over the weekend – and gone are the days of the club paying for your new one or getting one mended for you, she tells me.