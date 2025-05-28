In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Super Fruta Enoki Mushrooms with the batch code 61820 are being recalled due to the detection of a harmful bacteria.

The bacteria, listeria monocytogenes, can cause symptoms such as mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is requesting retailers to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batch and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.