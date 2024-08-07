Several athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have criticised the lack of meat and the standard of food being served in the Olympic village restaurant.

A shortage of eggs and chicken, in particular, prompted team Great Britain to bring in their own chef from the UK to provide catering.

Sodexo Live, operators of the restaurant, have since moved to meet athletes’ demands and have ordered more than 700kg of eggs and a tonne of extra meat.

The vegetarian-focused menu at this year’s Olympics was part of the organisers’ goal of halving the carbon footprint of the Games compared with the average of London 2012 and Rio 2016.

However, athletes were particularly scathing of the standard and type of food on offer.

American gymnast Hezly Rivera said that the food in the village “is not the best”, while British swimmer Adam Peaty has claimed that athletes at Paris 2024 have found worms in their food.