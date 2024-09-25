The theoretical element of SETU's course will be delivered at its Cork Road campus in Waterford. \ Philip Doyle

Planning at the recently announced new veterinary schools is under way, with provisions being made for September 2025 and 2026 intakes at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and South East Technological University (SETU), respectively.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Dr Mary Kate Burke, veterinary medicine programme development lead at SETU, confirmed the theoretical element of its new course will be delivered at its Cork Road campus in Waterford city.

The practical elements will take place at Kildalton Agricultural College in Kilkenny, which is 30 minutes away. SETU will have a building to facilitate classroom-based work at Kildalton.

Burke said it is anticipated students will spend at least one day per week in Kildalton.

Off campus

“It’s looking like, depending on the year of study, they will be out in Kildalton one to two days per week.

“At an absolute minimum, they will be there one full day a week in Kildalton and at the Cork Road campus for the remainder,” she said.

“Buses will be provided for them, so that won’t be a personal expense. I would imagine accommodation-wise, most of them will choose to be in Waterford, because they will be there more days than not,” she added.

Burke said SETU has developed its curriculum based on accreditation standards, as well as taking inspiration from University College Dublin and courses in the UK, some of which were visited.

ATU

At the time of going to print, ATU was yet to clarify how its split campus model will work, given that its Letterkenny and Mountbellew campuses are over three hours away from each other.

ATU’s veterinary programme development team previously visited veterinary medicine schools in Scotland, as part of planning for its vet school.

Both colleges will have an intake of 40 veterinary medicine students each year.