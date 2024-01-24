The centre will be supplied with sustainable biomass.

Atlantic Technical University (ATU) has opened a new €1.9m biomass heat centre and district heating network at its campus in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The centre was formally opened by Minister of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD earlier this week.

The new biomass heat centre is expected to generate hot water using woodchip and will meet 80% of the heating needs for the teaching and learning building.

The project is part of a number of energy projects undertaken on the campus, costing €4.8m, that are estimated to reduce ATU Donegal's building energy-derived carbon emissions by 24%.

Retrofit

The other retrofit works included new triple-glazed windows, external wall cladding, roof finishes, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting upgrades, and the installation of photovoltaic panels.

Minister Harris commended ATU on its commitment to a sustainable future: “ATU has proven with its application for this biomass heat centre that there is a culture of innovation here and I’m delighted to see their plans have now come to fruition with the delivery of this forward-thinking project."

ATU president Dr Orla Flynn thanked Minister Harris for his support in making universities greener: "Today marks a milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future. The biomass centre is a testament to ATU's dedication to environmental stewardship and innovation in energy efficiency."