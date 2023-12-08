Aurivo Co-op, in partnership with PV Generation, launched a new farm solar initiative on Friday 8 December.

Aurivo Farm Solar, is described by the co-op as a unique renewable energy offering aimed at farmers who wish to reduce their carbon footprint.

Aurivo Farm Solar will provide TAMS and SEAI grant application assistance and financial advice to farmers looking to invest in solar innovations on farm that will help them to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance on farm sustainability and reduce costs.

Key features of the Aurivo Farm Solar programme include:

Grants: the application process for available TAMS/SEAI grants will be processed by the Farm Solar team on your behalf.

Financing solution: Aurivo has identified a number of financing options where you can access competitively priced finance.

Smart metering and monitoring: as part of the package you will have access to a smart app, which will enable you to monitor electricity generation and consumption in real time, as well as giving you the tools to identify where the significant energy users are on the farm.

Solar PV: solar PV panels will generate free electricity for you to use on your family farm, if any electricity is exported to the grid you will be able to obtain a feed in tariff for each unit exported from your electricity supplier.

Farmers can register their interest in the programme by visiting Aurivo's website.

Speaking at the launch of Aurivo Farm Solar, Aurivo Co-op CEO Donal Tierney said: "We are delighted to have launched the Aurivo Farm Solar programme in partnership with PV Generation, who bring a wealth of farming sector experience to this scheme.

"At Aurivo, sustainability starts on farm and we believe our turn-key solar PV solution will help increase the sustainability and viability of family farms."

Lower bills

Adding that the Aurivo Farm Solar programme is open to all farming sectors and sizes, Aurivo's farm profitability and sustainability manager Declan Marren said that installing solar PV technology on your farm will lower electricity bills, reduce carbon footprint and make your farm more sustainable.

"The aim of the programme is to help our farming families to make the transition to green, renewable solar PV technology," he said.

PV Generation business development manager Eoin Walsh said: “PV Generation are delighted to be a part of the Aurivo Farm Solar initiative, helping bring high-quality sustainable solutions to Aurivo Co-operative members, we look forward to a long relationship with Aurivo farm families.”