Grand opening at the new Homeland store in Longford.

Aurivo Co-Op has opened a new Homeland store in Longford on the Athlone Road.

Formerly a Homeland agri store, the upgraded premises now offers an expanded product range including clothing, DIY and hardware, agri, fuel, pet, paint, and garden.

Aurivo chair Raymond Barlow officially opened the store last Thursday 3 April and was joined by CEO Donal Tierney, Sheila Maloney general manager agribusiness, Megan and Michael Tuohy for the ribbon cutting.

“Homeland Longford’s new location allows us to broaden our offering for our existing and new customers. The addition of our 13th garden centre and a new paint and colour consultation centre greatly enhances our offering, providing customers with greater choice and access to specialist expertise.

"Our team have worked incredibly hard to deliver this enhanced experience, and we hope that customers from across the region will enjoy all that the new store has to offer," Sheila Moloney said.