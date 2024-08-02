Donal Tierney, CEO Aurivo; Carol Molloy, operations manager ASI Northwest and Midlands; Marilyn Phillips, head of HR Aurivo; Clair Culkin, nurse manager at Aughamore Day Care Centre and James McCarrick, Aurivo board.

Aurivo has raised a total of €40,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) as part of its charity of the year partnership programme.

The charity provides dementia-specific services and supports in communities across Ireland, advocating for those living with dementia and their families and carers.

Over the past year, Aurivo employees have taken part in numerous fundraising activities to raise much-needed funds and support for the charity.

These activities included the Aurivo Killygordon 5k race, Aurivo’s annual golf tournament and a memory walk.

In addition, a team of committed employees completed the Sligo camino and charity donation boxes were also placed across its network of Homeland stores where customers donated generously to the cause.

Furthermore, members of the charity visited Aurivo sites and Homeland stores to host awareness talks, providing key information and advice to staff and customers on its services.

Success

Aurivo CEO Donal Tierney said that the charity has been an outstanding partner in the last year and has provided advice, support and education to staff and customers.

"The charity of the year partnership programme has been a continuous success and I look forward to seeing what we achieve for next year’s organisation.”

Head of fundraising at the ASI Mairead Dillon commented that the funds raised will have a significant impact on the work of the charity in providing essential dementia services to those in need.

"We rely heavily on donations to continue our work and, as such, we are so grateful to Aurivo and its wonderful staff.”

Charity programme

The Aurivo charity of the year partnership programme was launched in 2007 to raise much-needed funds for charity organisations across Ireland and to provide support in keeping essential services afloat.

To date, the programme has raised a total of €620,000, supporting causes such as Make a Wish, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Irish Wheelchair Association.