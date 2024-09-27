Aurivo dairy's general manager Stephen Blewitt, board director Lawrence McNamee, Minister Charlie McConalogue and co-op chairman Raymond Barlow meet on the subject of the nitrates derogation.

Senior representatives from Aurivo have highlighted the importance of retaining the nitrates derogation to their suppliers to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Agriculture employs 70,000 in the midlands, west and northwest, with tightening regulation making dairy farming less attractive to young farmers into the sector, Aurivo said.

The co-op’s chair Raymond Barlow, board director Lawrence McNamee and general manager Stephen Blewitt discussed the derogation with Minister McConalogue on the farm of liquid milk suppliers Gareth and Dawn Porter in Donegal this week.

The co-op cited its joint programme with Teagasc, its 0.5c/l sustainability payment, its collaboration with Farmeye on measuring soil carbon and its involvement with the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme as measures it is taking to help farmers meet environmental targets.

Stocking rate

Aurivo also stated that it welcomes the concept of nitrates regionalisation as introduced in the mid-term review of derogation stocking rates last year as it allowed regions of Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim and Galway retain the 250kg nitrogen/ha stocking rate.

The representatives said that high-water quality, a low-stocking density and an economic dependence on agriculture “dictate that a much larger area of the Aurivo region should be allowed to retain its existing derogation”.

The processor’s milk catchment is the equivalent of 0.39cows/ha, lower than two-fifths of the country, they stated.