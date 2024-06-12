The first of the five farm walks will take place on Thursday 13 June on Michael and Kevin Gordan's farm in Crossmolina, Co Mayo. The event will kick off at 11am.

Aurivo, in conjunction with Teagasc and its joint Farm Profitability Programme, will host five focus farm walks across their region between Thursday 13 and Friday 28 June.

The farm walks are open to all milk suppliers and will focus on the below topics:

An introduction to each focus farm and farm system overview.

Grass management and breeding.

Labour saving techniques.

Water quality training.

These events will have a strong emphasis on water quality and by attending, milk suppliers, who have signed up for Aurivo’s half a cent per litre future milk sustainability bonus, will achieve the one of their three optional measures of “attending a water training event annually".

Stephen Blewitt, of Aurivo’s dairy business unit stated: “I would like to thank our five focus farm families for opening their farms up to the public and for Teagasc’s assistance in planning and running these events.

"These events are sure to be very educational for all attendees and will have a laser like focus on the most important areas our milk suppliers should be focussing on, in their continued efforts to farm profitably and sustainably.”

The first of the five farm walks will take place on Thursday 13 June on Michael and Kevin Gordan's farm in Crossmolina, Co Mayo. The event will kick off at 11am.