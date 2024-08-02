Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must not restrict further the availability of vaccines to farmers, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has argued.

This comes following a meeting with the Department of Agriculture and other key stakeholders on vet medicines regulations on Wednesday.

ICMSA deputy president Eamon Carroll said that the distribution model currently in place allows for the delivery of vaccines to farmers in an informed and cost-efficient manner, with farmers having the option of either their licenced merchant or vet and this, Carroll added, is the way it needs to stay.

“Farmers are fed up listening to Department officials citing reports and EU issues to justify positions and decisions that invariably put more cost and inconvenience on farmers - it simply has to stop.

Status quo

"The Minister has the power to maintain the status quo for farmers or he can side with the vets and put yet more cost and inconvenience on farmers.

"This is the choice. The current Government has imposed an unprecedented amount of regulations on farmers and [the] ICMSA is calling on the Minister to just for once side with farmers and allow them to access vaccines which are already expensive - through the options that are currently available," Carroll argued.

Misconception

The Minister’s idea and misconception of consultation is hugely concerning and frustrating, Carroll added.

"The vaccine debacle is yet another example of the very poor communication from this Government.

“At the very least, we need proper consultation structures that have a chance of delivering outcomes that respect the farmers’ position and treats them with fairness – and not an endless and unavoidable source of margins and fees for everyone else," Carroll concluded.