Farmers should add trailers to their insurance policy as a result of their increased second-hand value, Micheál Brady from Axa told ICSA’s AGM last Thursday. “Trailers are increasing in value. Any Ifor Williams trailers are more expensive to buy second-hand now than when you would have bought them originally. Because of that, they’re hot and they’re going to be stolen if they’re left unaided,” he said.

The first thing, Brady said, Axa will look for in a claim in the aftermath of a trailer theft is its serial number.

He also advised farmers to get their trailer property marked by Gardaí with their Eircode in order to help recover stolen trailers.

“When you get that document back out after you’ve done your renewal, have a read through it and make sure you’re happy with the values you have.

“We’re looking at insurance increasing significantly over the past number of years - the majority of that is down to the increase in claims and the value being paid out.

“There’s no point over insuring but definitely don’t under insure,” he said.