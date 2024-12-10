Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

Balancing payments under the 2024 Eco Scheme have commenced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Payments worth €84.6m are commencing to 109,853 farmers this week.

The commencement of these balancing payments will bring the total paid under this year's Eco Scheme since October to €289m, with 113,625 farmers now in receipt of a payment.

The balancing payments constitute the 30% remaining, following the 70% advance paid in October. Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

Reward

"The aim of Ireland’s Eco Scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity. Eco Scheme payments are a vital support to recompense farmers who partake in this valuable work," Minister McConalogue said.

"My Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

"I would urge any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from the Department to return same in order to allow payments to issue," the Minister said.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department of Agriculture regarding their Eco Scheme, BISS, CRISS, CISYF or ANC payments can call the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422.

Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.