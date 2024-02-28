Ballynatray House and estate is located in west Waterford. \ Source: Historic Houses of Ireland

Ballynatray House and estate in west Co Waterford has been bought for over €30m, with the sale linked to British billionaire James Dyson.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that both Ballynatray House and its 850ac estate have been bought by Dyson for a sum of approximately €35m.

Dyson is the man behind the worldwide brand of vacuum cleaners and hair utensils, whose worth is estimated by Forbes to be nearly $10bn.

The company’s website said he owns “36,000ac of high yielding, good-quality farmland in England”.

Dyson worked on farms in his youth and studied agriculture at Newcastle University, before going on to invent the Dyson vacuum cleaner and grow his own farming enterprise.

The estate on the River Blackwater along the Cork-Waterford border was sold by its previous owner Henry Gwyn-Jones.