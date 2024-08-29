This enforcement will apply to farmers who generate such waste through management of hedgerows, land clearance and maintenance, wind fall and pest infected and diseased material.\ Philip Doyle

Farmers are being reminded that they can no longer burn bushes, or green waste, from 1 September.

The Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to explore more sustainable options.

In previous years, an exemption period between September and November allowed farmers to burn green agricultural waste on their land.

This enforcement will apply to farmers who generate such waste through management of hedgerows, land clearance, wind fall and pest infected and diseased material.

The Department is advising farmers to only cut material if it has to be removed as hanging branches and unkempt bushes can be positive from an environmental perspective.

“In the past, this may have been viewed as untidy or unsightly, but attitudes and policy are changing regarding biodiversity and habitats,” it said.

The Department is encouraging farmers to practise regular flailing to maintain hedgerows as the waste material can be incorporated in the ecosystem.

For large waste, farmers can designate an area to form a natural pile which can function as a biodiversity habitat.

For farmers who have a chipping machine, it advises that chipped wood is considered a great bedding material for animals which, when decomposed, can be disposed with manure. If there is a large quantity of material, the Department is advising that it can be used as an off-farm fuel for energy or in a biomass boiler, which in some cases can provide a positive financial return.

Dry firewood is also considered a sustainable source of renewable energy to heat the domestic farm home.

Cut green waste can also be converted into a biochar, which can be used as a slurry and soil amendment.

When collecting green waste, the Department is advising farmers to be mindful of contaminating the material with stones, soil and wire, as it lowers the value of the waste and can cause issues for chipping machinery.

What to do with waste

Hedgerow maintenance: flailed material can be left in the hedgerow so a minimal volume of waste generated requires management.

Hedgerow restoration: firewood, nature/biodiversity pile, composting, animal bedding, landscaping materials or biochar production.

Land clearance and maintenance: using the previously discussed options or removing the material off-farm to be used as fuel for energy generation.