Bandon Mart and another mart in Munster will face summary prosecution in the coming weeks for alleged breaches of calf welfare rules which aired in an RTÉ programme in July 2023. The Department has submitted two separate files on the marts to the chief state solicitors office.

Cork Marts CEO Jonathan O’Sullivan confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a file on Bandon Mart had been sent to the chief state solicitors office and that a case will be heard before the district court in the coming weeks.

“Following on from the programme, we engaged with the Department of Agriculture on a number of issues. Cork Marts received a small number of fixed penalty notices,” he said.

The Department sanctioned six livestock mart operators and seven other individuals for alleged breaches of welfare rules. Fifteen fixed payment notices, requiring a €250 payment, were issued to four mart operators and the seven individuals.