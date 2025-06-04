Barne Estate with its chateau-style home and 751ac of mainly tillage land is at the centre of a high profile court case.

7 July 2023

John Magnier first walks Barne Estate with auctioneer John Stokes, Coolmore, adviser Eddie Irwin, son-in-law David Wachman and Coolmore farm manager Joe Holohan.

17 July

John Magnier meets the Thomson-Moores and asks if they are happy to sell and happy for him to bid.

28 July

John Magnier, through adviser Jerome Casey, bids €10.5m for Barne land, excluding machinery.

16 August

David Wachman tells Maurice Regan by text that Coolmore has bid €11.25m for Barne.

22 August

Coolmore House meeting and dinner: John and Susan Magnier and Joe Holohan meet John Stokes, Richard and Anna Thomson-Moore. After discussion, bidding and several side meetings, the parties allegedly shake hands on a now contested deal for John Magnier to buy Barne Estate for €15m. Terms include that farm machinery is excluded, a job offer must be made to Barne’s farm manager and the Thomson-Moores can stay on in the house. It is disputed whether anyone warned that trustee approval was needed for the sale agreement.

29 August

On a call with David Wachman and overheard by John Magnier and Joe Holohan, Maurice Regan says he will bid €5m more than John Magnier for Barne. Magnier and Wachman go straight to Barne and on same day, a deposit of €250,000 is transferred from Coolmore to Barne’s joint estate agents Savills.

30 August

Coolmore begins ploughing at Barne.

31 August

An exclusivity agreement and tillage agreement drawn up by Coolmore is signed by trustees of Barne and Coolmore solicitor Joe Fitzpatrick.

31 August

John Stokes tells John Magnier, Joe Holohan and David Wachman about “abuse” from Maurice Regan who threatened to “ruin” Stokes’ reputation. Regan has made a higher bid, Stokes tells them.

6 September

John Magnier authorises €15m to go to Smithwicks Solicitors, who act for Coolmore, for the Thomson-Moores.

7 September

John Stokes tells John Magnier that Maurice Regan has bid €18m.

7 September

Barne farm manager of 24 years Colm Flaherty is offered a job contract with Coolmore by its farm manager Joe Holohan.

7 September

A €50,000 cash gift for Richard Thomson-Moore and his sister Alexandra is delivered to Barne Estate by John Magnier and son JP Magnier. Auctioneer John Stokes brings two envelopes containing the cash into the house and gives them to Richard Thomson-Moore.

8 September

Richard Thomson-Moore visits Coolmore, meets Eddie Irwin and JP Magnier to discuss tax advice.

11 September

€50,000 cash returned to JP Magnier at Coolmore by John Stokes.

7-12 September

Coolmore ploughs and sows 38ac of oilseed rape in Barne.

22 and 24 September

Calls between John Stokes and John Magnier about significant pressure from Maurice Regan on the Thomson-Moores to sell to him.

Late September/early October

Arthur Cox issues legal letters on behalf of John Magnier to to Richard Thomson-Moore.

3-6 October

John Magnier increases his offer to €16m plus a €500,000 fund for the Thomson-Moore’s son, who has significant health issues, as a gesture of goodwill.

11 October

During this week, Maurice Regan bids €22.25m for Barne and the Thomson-Moores go “quiet” from Coolmore’s point of view.

16 October

Legal proceedings issued by John Magnier against Richard Thomson-Moore, Barne Estate Ltd and two related Jersey-registered companies.