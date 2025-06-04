7 July 2023
John Magnier first walks Barne Estate with auctioneer John Stokes, Coolmore, adviser Eddie Irwin, son-in-law David Wachman and Coolmore farm manager Joe Holohan.
17 July
John Magnier meets the Thomson-Moores and asks if they are happy to sell and happy for him to bid.
28 July
John Magnier, through adviser Jerome Casey, bids €10.5m for Barne land, excluding machinery.
16 August
David Wachman tells Maurice Regan by text that Coolmore has bid €11.25m for Barne.
22 August
Coolmore House meeting and dinner: John and Susan Magnier and Joe Holohan meet John Stokes, Richard and Anna Thomson-Moore. After discussion, bidding and several side meetings, the parties allegedly shake hands on a now contested deal for John Magnier to buy Barne Estate for €15m. Terms include that farm machinery is excluded, a job offer must be made to Barne’s farm manager and the Thomson-Moores can stay on in the house. It is disputed whether anyone warned that trustee approval was needed for the sale agreement.
29 August
On a call with David Wachman and overheard by John Magnier and Joe Holohan, Maurice Regan says he will bid €5m more than John Magnier for Barne. Magnier and Wachman go straight to Barne and on same day, a deposit of €250,000 is transferred from Coolmore to Barne’s joint estate agents Savills.
30 August
Coolmore begins ploughing at Barne.
31 August
An exclusivity agreement and tillage agreement drawn up by Coolmore is signed by trustees of Barne and Coolmore solicitor Joe Fitzpatrick.
31 August
John Stokes tells John Magnier, Joe Holohan and David Wachman about “abuse” from Maurice Regan who threatened to “ruin” Stokes’ reputation. Regan has made a higher bid, Stokes tells them.
6 September
John Magnier authorises €15m to go to Smithwicks Solicitors, who act for Coolmore, for the Thomson-Moores.
7 September
John Stokes tells John Magnier that Maurice Regan has bid €18m.
7 September
Barne farm manager of 24 years Colm Flaherty is offered a job contract with Coolmore by its farm manager Joe Holohan.
7 September
A €50,000 cash gift for Richard Thomson-Moore and his sister Alexandra is delivered to Barne Estate by John Magnier and son JP Magnier. Auctioneer John Stokes brings two envelopes containing the cash into the house and gives them to Richard Thomson-Moore.
8 September
Richard Thomson-Moore visits Coolmore, meets Eddie Irwin and JP Magnier to discuss tax advice.
11 September
€50,000 cash returned to JP Magnier at Coolmore by John Stokes.
7-12 September
Coolmore ploughs and sows 38ac of oilseed rape in Barne.
22 and 24 September
Calls between John Stokes and John Magnier about significant pressure from Maurice Regan on the Thomson-Moores to sell to him.
Late September/early October
Arthur Cox issues legal letters on behalf of John Magnier to to Richard Thomson-Moore.
3-6 October
John Magnier increases his offer to €16m plus a €500,000 fund for the Thomson-Moore’s son, who has significant health issues, as a gesture of goodwill.
11 October
During this week, Maurice Regan bids €22.25m for Barne and the Thomson-Moores go “quiet” from Coolmore’s point of view.
16 October
Legal proceedings issued by John Magnier against Richard Thomson-Moore, Barne Estate Ltd and two related Jersey-registered companies.
SHARING OPTIONS: