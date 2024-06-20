Base milk prices have risen in some cases and held in others. \ Philip Doyle

Tirlán and Dairygold have increased base milk prices, while Lakeland Dairies and Kerry announced they are holding base prices for milk supplied in May.

However, both Tirlán and Dairygold have removed weather or fodder relief payments, scaling back the rise in price.

Tirlán’s base price for May has risen by 1.9c/l to 39.6c/l excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

It dropped the 1.43c/l weather payment made on April supplies, bringing the actual increase in its milk price to 0.48c/l, both excluding VAT.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l excluding VAT will also be paid to all qualifying suppliers.

This brings Tirlán’s milk price for the month of May to 40.1c/l, excluding VAT.

Dairygold

Dairygold has also increased its base milk price for May by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT. However, with the removal of the 0.95c/l weather/fodder relief payment made in April, this represents a net increase of 0.95c/l, both excluding VAT. This brings its price to 40c/l excluding VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

In the west, Aurivo announced a 0.95 c/l lift for May milk to 41.1 c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

Carbery rose its base price by 1c/l to 39.26c/l excluding VAT and bonuses for May milk.

Kerry Dairy Ireland announced that its base milk price for May will remain unchanged at 39.05c/l excluding VAT for milk delivered at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

May is the second month Lakeland Dairies has held its base price, which it set at 39.9c/l excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. The price also includes a 0.48c/l excluding VAT sustainability incentive payment.

A 0.95c/l excluding VAT input support payment, introduced in March, continues to be paid on top of the base price.