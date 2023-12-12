A batch of Carroll's of Tullamore ham has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Its 245g big family pack of crumbed ham has been recalled, due to a wrong use-by date printed on the front of the pack.

These packets had the incorrect date of 3 December 2023 printed on them, while the correct use-by date should be 3 January 2024.

On Tuesday 12 December, retailers were asked by the FSAI to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers, who have already bought a packet of ham from the batch, are advised not to eat it after 3 January.