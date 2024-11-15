A planning application submitted by Coolmore-linked company, Melclon Unlimited, plans to demolish an abandoned dwelling and an open store enclosed on the farm.

Tipperary County Council has ordered that a bat survey must be carried out before a company linked to Coolmore’s John Magnier can demolishes a derelict dwelling and farm buildings on his family’s land.

In March, Magnier bought 64ac of land at Parkville, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for almost €38,000/ac at auction. In September, Melclon Unlimited applied for planning permission to demolish the dwelling and buildings.

The buildings are considered to be “in poor conditions and dangerous” by the consulting engineer on the project.

However, last week the council requested that a bat survey must be carried out on the buildings before any decision on the demolition can take place.

Roosting bats

“As the existing structures proposed for demolition may have potential for roosting bat species, the applicant is requested to arrange for a bat survey to be carried out by a suitably qualified bat expert/ecologist and to submit a copy of same for consideration by the planning authority.

“The survey shall be in accordance with the Bat Mitigation Guidelines for Ireland, (National Parks and Wildlife Service, DoEHLG, 2006).

“The applicant is advised that all bat species are protected by the Wildlife Amendment Act 2000 (as amended) and are listed in Annex IV of the EU Habitats Directive,” the council stated in a further information request.

Last month, Hedgerows Ireland wrote to John Magnier asking him to “conserve and protect this beautiful old farm with its traditional stone buildings and field margins” and a protest was held at the farm in opposition against the planned works.

The farm is owned by Magnier’s son John Paul Magnier and daughter Katherine Wachman, planning documents show.

