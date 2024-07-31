The dispute between merchants, co-ops, vets and the Department of Agriculture regarding the sale of veterinary medicines is continuing to rumble on this week.

The dispute between merchants, co-ops, vets and the Department of Agriculture regarding the sale of veterinary medicines rages on this week.

The row centres on who should be allowed to sell and supply vaccines and doses directly to farmers. The decision will have major economic consequences for whoever secures the right to sell.

One of a number of draft documents circulating this week would ban merchants and co-ops from selling vaccines to farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture summoned all parties to a crunch meeting at Backweston on Wednesday evening.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands a compromise was tabled, where merchants would be permitted by law to sell vaccines and dosing products once a farmer had a prescription.

This would open up the sale of prescription-only vaccines to farmers by merchants.

Up to now, only vets could legally sell these products. Regardless of what agreement is reached, it is feared that farmers will bear the extra financial cost of the prescription.