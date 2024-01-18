Exports of beef China were suspended since November until Wednesday's announcement.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has hailed the lifting of China’s temporary ban on Irish beef, announced on Wednesday, as a significant development for trade.

China’s November 2023 move to suspend Irish beef shipments was a “regrettable setback” for exporters looking to tap into Chinese markets, the ibec processor group has said.

Exports to China were suspended as a precautionary measure in November after a single case of atypical BSE was found in a 10-year-old cow

The suspension came in the middle of exporters’ efforts to strengthen beef trading links with Chinese buyers, MII stated.

Director of MII Dale Crammond commented that regaining access to China had been a “strategic priority” for meat factories.

“[MII’s] members will now focus on reestablishing contacts with customers in China with a view to recommencing trade as soon as possible,” Crammond said.

The processor group had previously stated that the 2% rise in the value of beef exports shown in Bord Bia’s export report for 2023 highlights the “robustness of the Irish beef sector in international export markets”.

