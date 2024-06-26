BEEF2024 is kicking off on Wednesday 26 June at Teagasc, Grange, Co Meath (C15 PW93).

With proceedings starting at 9am, the theme throughout the day - until 4pm - will be 'securing your future’.

The focus of BEEF2024 will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

Technology villages

The technology villages at BEEF2024 will include four main villages - namely, ‘Grassland and Forage, ‘Suckler Beef Systems’, ‘Dairy-Beef Systems’ and ‘Advisory, Education and Opportunities’.

Additionally, there are standalone ‘Greenhouse gas emissions’ and ‘Finishing cattle’ demonstrations.

At the very end of the open day circuit within the forum centre, there will be a series of exhibits and interactive displays from health and safety partners, breed societies and other key stakeholders.

Panel discussions

Throughout the day, there will be a number of panel discussions covering key topics across a range of beef production systems.

There will also be a large food area, where there will be an opportunity to have some refreshments and to meet with a wide array of personnel from breed societies, AI companies, meat processors, beef producer groups, health and safety specialists and a wide group of bodies promoting farmer health and wellbeing.

Getting on site

