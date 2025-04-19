The draw will take place on Friday 1 August 2025.

A senior hurling club in Co Laois has come up with the novel idea to raffle a Belgian Blue heifer as part of a club fundraiser.

Two farmers from Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton GAA club bought the heifer at the end of last year with the intention of raffling her to raise club funds.

For just €10 the 18-month-old U grade heifer could be all yours, just in time for the summer.

Alternatively, if you don't want the heifer you can take €2,500 in cash.

The heifer is by Progressive Genetics' sire PPS and out of a Limousin cross cow.

Club man John Bergin told the Irish Farmers Journal that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to get the fundraiser up and running.

"The club was established in 2011 with the coming together of two local clubs in the parish. The club caters for about 100 adult players and close to 200 juveniles.

"They have 10 hurling teams from nursery up to senior level, playing in competitive and non-competitive games throughout the year. They also have a very successful and vibrant LGFA Gaelic4Mothers&Others team in the club too," Bergin said.

The draw will take place on Friday 1 August and entries will close on Thursday 31 March at 9pm.

Tickets are available online via Instagram, Facebook and X and are priced at €10 each or 6 for €50.