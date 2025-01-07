One station - Moore Park, Co Cork - had an absolute drought lasting 16 days where less than 0.2mm of precipitation per day fell. \ Donal O'Leary

Ireland experienced a relatively dry year in 2024, with most weather stations recording lower rainfall totals than their long-term averages.

Figures from Met Éireann’s 2024 Annual Climate Statement found that last year was the 44th wettest year since 1941, with the south of the country recording the most rainfall.

Annual rainfall totals ranged from 670mm at Dublin Airport to 1,652.3mm at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

In addition, the highest daily rainfall total was 57.4mm at Knock Airport, Co Mayo, on Saturday 23 November during storm Bert.

Dry weather

January was cold, dry and sunny overall, with high pressure to the north in control for most of the month.

Although two storms - Isha and Jocelyn - directly affected Ireland between Sunday 21 and Wednesday 24, nine stations in the midlands, south and east had dry spells lasting between 16 and 17 days over the course of January.

One station - Moore Park, Co Cork - even had an absolute drought lasting 16 days where less than 0.2mm of precipitation per day fell.

There were 15 separate dry periods observed in Ireland between Tuesday 2 January and Friday 15 November.

Wet spring

February was mild and wet, with Atlantic low pressure dominating in a mostly west to southwesterly airflow.

Ireland experienced almost four times more rainfall in February 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.

March and April were mild and wet months dominated by Atlantic low pressure. A southerly shifted jet stream directed low pressure systems over to the south of Ireland, bringing the bulk of the rainfall to the midlands, south and east.

Storm Kathleen also affected Ireland on Saturday 6 April.

The number of wet days with 1.0mm of rainfall or more ranged from 129 days at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, to 220 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Meanwhile, the number of very wet days with 10.0mm of rain or more ranged from 13 days at Dunsany, Co Meath, to 53 days at both Newport, Co Mayo, and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Dry summer

May was exceptionally mild, becoming the warmest May on record in Ireland.

Rainfall totals were mixed, with a thundery spell between Tuesday 14 and Friday 24.

June was a cool and dry month overall, being the driest month of 2024 with only 57.4mm of precipitation.

\ Philip Doyle

July’s weather remained similar, with Ireland having around three times less rainfall compared with the same month in 2023.

August was cool and wet in the north and west, while it was warmer and drier further east, where high pressure to the south was more influential.

The back end

September was cool and dry overall, but low pressure to the south brought wetter and duller conditions to the east and south at times.

October was mild everywhere and dryer than average for most, being the driest October in Ireland since 2018.

Storm Ashley also moved close to the northwest coast on Sunday 20.

November was mild and relatively dry overall, but the second half of the month was cooler, wetter and windier, with lying snow in places. Storm Bert entered Irish shores on Saturday 23.

December was the eighth month in 2024 with drier than average conditions. Meanwhile, storm Darragh brought the strongest winds of the year on Friday 6.