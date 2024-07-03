Met Éireann said June had an average temperature of 13.18°C.

June was overall both cool and dry, with below-average temperatures and rainfall everywhere, Met Éireann has confirmed.

This has resulted in challenging conditions for grass growth.

Met Éireann said June had an average temperature of 13.18°C, below all long-term average comparisons for the month. It was the coldest June since 2015.

The highest average monthly temperature was 13.7°C, recorded at both Shannon Airport and Roches Point, Co Cork.

The lowest average monthly temperature was at Knock Airport at 11.6°C.

The highest air temperature was at Phoenix Park in Dublin on 24 June at 26.6°C, while the lowest air temperature was 1.8°C at Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Rainfall

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981 to 2010 long-term average.

Overall, Dublin Airport was the weather station with the least rain in the country in June with 30.4mm falling.

Cork Airport recorded its driest June since 2018, with a total of 35.1mm for the month.

The highest monthly total of rainfall was 80.7mm at Newport, Co Mayo, and the highest daily rainfall was at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, with 23.1mm on 13 June.

Sunshine

By contrast, Met Éireann said all available sunshine totals were above their long-term average.

The highest monthly total was 181.3 hours at Cork Airport, with the lowest at Belmullet, Co Mayo, at 124.7 hours.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 15.9 hours at Gurteen, Co Tipperary, on 19 June.

Meanwhile, the number of days with gale force winds ranged from zero days at most stations to one day at Mace Head, Co Galway.

There were no strong gales or storms reported this month.