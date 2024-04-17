Best practice in milking courses will run over two days in four locations in May and June.

Teagasc, FRS Training, the Department of Agriculture and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) are running a number of best practice in milking courses in May and June.

The courses will take place over two days and will run in four locations.

The course will take place in Pallaskenry College, Limerick; Ballyhaise College, Cavan; FRS Roscrea, Tipperary and Moorepark, Cork.

Students must have at least 100 hours of experience in milking before attending the course, which costs €300. They must also be over the age of 16 and have access to a milking parlour which is required for the practical assessment element of the course.

Over the two days, students will cover topics including preparation for milking, the milking routine, cluster attachment, milk quality, mastitis prevention, dry cow therapy and washing up. The morning will be classroom based and students will go to the parlour in the afternoon.

Assessment

Two weeks after the course, students will complete a multiple-choice exam, worth 30%. This will be followed by the practical assessment in the parlour, worth 60%. The final 10% is an oral assessment.

On completion, candidates will receive a QQI level 6 Minor Award in Milking Process Routine.

The course is suited to all ages. For more information see the Teagasc website.