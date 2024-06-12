A general view of the European Parliment election candidates for Ireland South at the IFA Munster regional meeting at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork.

A balanced ticket looks like being the key to deciding the final seats in the European elections.

While counting concluded in the Dublin constituency on Tuesday evening, it could be Friday before the identity of the 10 MEPs to represent the Midlands North West and South constituencies are identified.

While Seán Kelly romped home in the South, and Billy Kelleher is also certain to be re-elected, there is a tight battle for the remaining three seats. Less than 10,000 votes separate five candidates, with 190,000 votes among the remaining candidates below those five.

Independent Ireland’s Michael McNamara is on 60,000, with Fianna Fáil’s Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, Independents 4 change MEP Mick Wallace, Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion and Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan all in contention as the Irish Farmers Journal goes to press.

In Midlands North West, independent Luke Ming Flanagan topped the poll and seems assured of retaining his seat, although he remains 30,000 votes shy of the quota at the time of writing. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and the Fine Gael pairing of Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry are close together, about 6,000 votes behind Flanagan.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly is on 60,000, about 15,000 votes further back, and holds a 12,000 vote advantage over Michelle Gildernew.

Below that six come Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers and Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín, neither of whom can be ruled out. A lot will come down to how Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus and Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney transfer to their running mates.

Dublin

In Dublin, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, who last week said he was opposed to the nitrates derogation continuing, topped the poll, closely followed by Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty. The final two seats saw Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan and Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin elected without reaching the quota.