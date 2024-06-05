Revenue has confirmed that farmers can no longer claim the 23% VAT refund for key farm equipment.

Revenue has confirmed that farmers can no longer claim the 23% VAT refund for key farm equipment.

Automatic scrapers, additional milking units, bulk tanks in existing buildings, automatic calf feeders and small feed bins have been deemed ineligible.

On Tuesday, it issued long-awaited updated guidance on eligible and ineligible items for the purposes of a VAT refund.

The updated guidance means that some fixed equipment in farm buildings, which farmers have previously been refunded for, is no longer eligible.

The move means an additional cost of 23% on some investments.

Reaction

The IFA and ICMSA have hit out at the move, with the IFA describing it as “disappointing”.

The ICMSA has said that serious contradictions remain on what investments can qualify for the rebate and has called for further clarity.