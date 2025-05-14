The plant will return digestate to farms that provide the crop-based feedstock.

Tipperary County Council has approved plans for a new large-scale anaerobic digestion plant near Thurles.

The plant, proposed by Kildare-based developers Nua Bioenergy, is set to be built on the former Lisheen Mine site.

The plant will process 98,000t of feedstock annually to produce biomethane gas, which will be injected into the national gas grid as a replacement for natural gas.

It is proposed that the AD plant will require 8,000t of wholecrop silage, 30,000t of farmyard manure (including straw-horse manure and pulverised straw), 30,000t of bellygrass sludge, 15,000t of dairy sludge and dewatered manure and 15,000t of broiler manure as feedstock each year.

The plant will return digestate to farms that provide the crop-based feedstock.

Other plants

The 13.5ac site is located close to an operational sludge anaerobic digestion plant, as well as a proposed BioProducts Campus, which consists of an anaerobic digestion plant, compost and growing media facility.

The proposed layout of the plant.

The plans include four primary and three secondary digester tanks, a set of feed hoppers, feedstock storage through three storage clamps and two storage sheds and a dedicated single-storey fertiliser processing and storage unit.

Once operational, the plant will create four to six permanent jobs.

Conditions

The plant received a small number of submissions including from environmentalist Peter Sweetman. The planning application was approved with 14 conditions.

These included the requirement to submit an annual report on the operation of the facility to the council, as well as contribution to the local authority of €83,155.