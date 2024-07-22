The project also aims to lay the groundwork for a new AD project in the area.

A major Tipperary-based project which aims to develop a new biomethane development office and anaerobic digestion plant has been launched.

Co-funded by the EU Just Transition Fund Programme, the Biomethane for Carbon and Community Project will support Tipperary and its hinterland in the development of biomethane.

Their aim, however, is to become a national service.

The office will be located in in the National Bioeconomy Campus at Lisheen, Thurles, Co Tipperary and they are currently recruiting staff.

Partners

Seamus Hoyne of Technological University of the Shannon launched the project at this year’s Energy and Farm Diversification Show. Other project partners include Tipperary County Council, the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation and the Tipperary Energy Agency.

As well as providing information and guidance and a communication campaign on biomethane, the project will also carry out a feasibility study and prepare the groundwork for the planning, construction and delivery of a biomethane facility.

Employment

The office will, in the short-term, create six jobs. There could be another 16 indirect jobs created in further project phases if they build a 40GWh anaerobic digestion plant, which would require an investment of €10m-€15m. It is envisaged that 250-300 farmers would be needed to supply the plant.