Publication of the national biomethane strategy has been delayed until the new year.

The strategy is set to provide a roadmap to achieving the Government’s target of building over 200 anaerobic digestion (AD) plants in the next six years.

KPMG was tasked with developing the strategy, which involved discussions with 60 consultees across 36 different groups over the past six months.

These groups included AD and biomethane developers, State bodies, plus entities on both the supply and demand sides.

The strategy is now finalised and awaits submission to the Government for approval next year.