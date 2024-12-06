Ireland has entered the higher-risk period for avian influenza.

Flock keepers are now required to apply strict biosecurity measures as a precautionary measure to help prevent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

This comes following the detection of the virus in a buzzard in Co Galway this week.

Best-practice biosecurity measures will become mandatory for all poultry and captive bird keepers as of 6 December.

Flock owners should only allow essential personnel access to their birds.

Hard surfaces such as paths and walkways should be regularly cleaned and disinfected using a registered disinfectant against avian influenza.

The birds should be monitored carefully for any clinical signs of disease. If in doubt, contact your veterinary practitioner for advice and report any suspect cases promptly.

The signs of avian influenza may include death or high mortalities in a flock, depression/lethargy and respiratory distress (gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling).

Reduced egg production or no egg production is another potential sign of the virus.

There will not be a requirement for birds to be permanently housed from this date, nor will there be any restrictions on bird gatherings, shows or sales at this time, according to the Department.

England

HPAI had been confirmed in two commercial poultry flocks in England during November 2024.

The first case was confirmed in a commercial poultry premises near Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, on 5 November.

The other case was confirmed in a commercial poultry premises near Rosudgeon, St Ives, Cornwall, on 17 November.

There had been no detected cases of the virus in Ireland in 2024 up to this week.

Teagasc has said that all poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department Regional Veterinary Office, even if they only have one or two birds.

Avian influenza poses no food safety risk for consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are safe to eat.