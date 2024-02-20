The Basic Income Support for Sustainability provides a direct income support to Irish farmers.

The application process for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) has been opened by the Department of Agriculture.

Farmers and advisers can now also begin applications for this year's Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), eco schemes and the other related schemes.

Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving a BISS information pack in the post containing their maps and land details for 2024.

The pack will also include information which will assist farmers and their advisers to make their online application.

The closing date for BISS applications this year is Wednesday 15 May 2024.

Farmers and advisers are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

Payment claims

Farmers are reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) and eco scheme, if applicable.

Annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure, ACRES and the Organic Farming Scheme can also be made online.

In the case of Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) tranche two applicants, access to the BISS application system will be made available on a gradual basis over the coming weeks, as approvals issue and as the required updates to mapping systems are made.

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to an online application, they can do so at 049-436 8288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register, etc.

They can also contact 057-867 4422 in relation to queries on completing the BISS application once registered on www.agfood.ie.