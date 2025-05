I see former chief vet Martin Blake has been appointed to the board of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

He retired from his job with the Department of Agriculture last year and was succeeded by June Fanning following what was a hotly contested race.

Blake will serve on the FSAI board until 2028, according to my sources.

Blake is a graduate of University College Dublin with a primary degree in veterinary medicine and a Master’s Degree in business administration.