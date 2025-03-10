Dock worker strikes in France are planned for 72 hours from 19 to 20 March. \ Donal O'Leary

Live exports have been dealt a blow this week, with Stena Line set to cut livestock from its Rosslare to Cherbourg route as the number of calves coming off farms begins to peak.

The boat that operates the route carrying livestock currently - Stena Horizon - will have its last sailing out of Rosslare on Tuesday 11 March.

A spokesperson for Stena Line confirmed the Horizon is being moved on to a different route to cover another ferry while it undergoes maintenance.

“Stena Horizon will temporarily be covering our Dublin-Holyhead route during our dry dock period. A cover vessel has been secured in its place for the Rosslare-Cherbourg route. However, it is not licensed to carry livestock,” the spokesperson said.

'Disaster'

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, live exporter William O’Keeffe said the move is a “disaster” for calf exporters like himself.

Cork-based O’Keeffe added that the Horizon has the largest capacity of ferries currently operating and licenced to ship calves, meaning space for exporters will almost be cut in half.

In recent weeks, Brittany Ferries confirmed that it is planning to transport livestock on board the Cotentin ferry between Rosslare and Cherbourg from March.

Meanwhile, further dock worker strikes in France are planned for 72 hours from 19 to 20 March.