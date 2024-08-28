Cases are up over third week-on-week. / Philip Doyle

Dutch farmers are still grappling to contain bluetongue as case numbers have surged almost a year since a new strain of the virus was first identified on a sheep farm.

The Netherlands had been free of the virus since 2009 and there has been a resurgence in case numbers in the last number of weeks, despite the emergency approval and rollout of vaccines.

Maps published by the Dutch ministry of agriculture show that there were 3,775 positive cases confirmed by test for 2024 up to 22 August.

This was a 37% jump on the 2,753 cases confirmed by laboratory analysis just one week previous.

The largest Dutch farming organisation, the LTO, signalled at the beginning of August that the rising number of bluetongue cases was leading to bottlenecks in fallen animal collection services.

Rendac, the country’s sole agent licensed to collect category one and two animal byproducts, which includes fallen animals, stated that it had implemented measures to “increase the logistical capacity” and reduce waiting times for carcase collection from farms.