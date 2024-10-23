Global animal health company Zoetis has said that it is in process of developing a bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccine for Irish farmers.

Three vaccines have been approved in England, where over 130 cases of bluetongue have been detected on cattle and sheep farms.

“As a solutions provider, we stand ready to work with livestock producers and regulatory agencies to provide the right mix of tools for their prevention strategy,” Zoetis told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Meanwhile, MSD said that at this point in time, the animal health company is not producing a vaccine against the bluetongue strain for use in Ireland.